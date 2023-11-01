Port Authority board elects officers, approves submeter work

The Clinton County Port Authority held its October meeting recently and elected officers for the 2023-2024 board year.

Walt Rowsey was reelected as chair of the board. Beth Ellis was reelected as vice chair and Brian Smith as secretary/fiscal officer.

“Each year in October, we hold our annual organizational meeting, per our bylaws, and part of that is to elect officers to one-year terms,” said Rowsey.

“We truly appreciate each member’s service requiring a great sacrifice of time as volunteers.,” said executive director T. Alex Beres. “This is a working board that has nearly 50 years of combined experience and institutional knowledge of Port Authority business, bringing exceptional and effective leadership for regional economic and aviation development.”

In other business, Rowsey read through the committee assignments and ensured members were on committees of interest to them.

Clinton County Port Authority Board members are appointed by the Clinton County Board of Commissioners to serve four-year terms. Along with Rowsey, Ellis and Smith, members of the board include Bill Ferguson, Renee LaPine, John Settlemyre and Jim West.

Along with authorizing the payment of bills, and review of third quarter results, the board reviewed and passed a budget amendment.

“As we work through the year, we get better information on what true costs and revenues will be,” said Beres. “This periodic adjustment to the budget represents updated revenue and expense projections based on, in this case, nine months of actual spending.”

The board reviewed and passed approval for the purchase and installation of submeters of certain areas on the airport, and then heard staff member reports.

Ruth Brindle, workforce and data specialist, shared updates on the recent Career Exploration Fair, sponsored by the Clinton County Workforce Collaborative, of which the Port Authority is a member.

“Students from all four school districts in the county, as well as other schools in the area, attended the event,” Brindle said. “Thirty-five distinct employers interacted with over 600 students throughout the day.”

The board generally meets on the second Thursday of each month at the Wilmington Air Park. The board voted to move its November meeting back one week from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16.

About the Clinton County Port Authority

The Clinton County Port Authority is a special purpose government formed to operate transportation infrastructure and lead economic development efforts. Designated by Clinton County, the City of Wilmington, and the CIC of Wilmington as the lead economic development agency for the county, it coordinates with the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio to attract jobs to, and retain jobs in, the area.