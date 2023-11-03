Gloria’s easy chicken pot pie Submitted photo

I breeze into my little office, my eyes catch the words on my desk: Quiet moments.

I gulp. Why am I scurrying again? I mean, there are always things tugging at my apron strings, trying their utmost to convince me that if I hurried just a tad more, I could get accomplished what I call important.

From past experience, I know it’s not true. Rushing and staying busy is not the key to a successful life- or is it?

What’s that missing ingredient? Okay, bring on your answers, I enjoy learning from others.

What is your goal in life, and what does it take to get you there?

I’m the type of person who enjoys getting things done more than spending tedious hours at a single project; I tend to stack in all the events and projects I can. And too easily, I get myself into trouble with it. In my mind, I know that with only five more minutes I could have the last pantry shelf wiped down before the children come home from school. Yes, I find it fulfilling to have the three little boys helping me, yet many times it would be so much easier to quickly do it myself. I step back and analyze for a moment. What is the most important, a speedy completion of the job at hand or a relaxed atmosphere as we work together as a team, instilling work ethics into men in the making?

When the priority has been pinpointed, action takes its turn; will I be strong enough to do what in my heart, I know is best?

The answer isn’t same each day. We each find what’s best for us as individuals. For Daniel it was much more important to come home to a happy wife than to have all the cleaning done (though he much appreciated cleanliness). Children don’t out right express that, but aren’t they much the same? They don’t care whether or not each item has been crossed off the to-do list or not, just as long as they can feel that love and closeness, they are good to go.

So tell me, how can we simply and effectively reach the goal of efficiency and relational interaction?

A little song the children sing grabs my attention; their hands motion along with the song, “Since the Lord has loved me, I’m as happy as can be, my cup is full and running over…”

I love it. That’s it. How easily we slide through life, forgetting to take the time to ask God to fill our cup with Himself. How naturally we put the best of expertise to use, minus the One who fills us up with exactly what we need!

Many times he reroutes my ideas and plans, sometimes much to my disappointment; in the end things fall into place and I have no idea how so much work has been done.

Then there’s events we all enjoy being a part of, there’s campings and picnics, family gatherings and work bees, school projects for the children and sewings for the ladies, annual birthday parties for the children, and now on the horizon, holiday preparations and events!

It’s all good, but if I do it all, will it still all be good?

I ask myself, “Have I once regretted a time I skipped out on an event to spend time playing games or singing with the children?”

The answer is simple. No I haven’t.

Have there been regrets of having had too much on my docket?

Gulp. Yes, there’s no doubt about that. All right, now I have a good idea which direction to aim for.

Okay, it’s time for me to get back to the real world, and guess what? First thing I’ll need to be doing is stopping and asking God to fill my cup with Himself so he can plan out the week ahead which looks quite colorful with Daniel’s parents moving into their new house, a birthday party for Austin, and a children’s camp to attend for a couple days. I don’t know how He’s gonna organize it for me, but I have no doubt in his ability.

Daniel’s sister Mary, who will be coming next week shared this recipe for me to pass on to you. Enjoy the warmth of this soothing dish straight from her kitchen!

EASY CHICKEN POT PIE

1 2/3 cup mixed vegetables

1 cup cut-up chicken

1 10-3/4 oz can cream of chicken soup

1 cup Bisquick baking mix

½ cup milk

1 egg

Heat oven to 400. Mix vegetables, chicken, and soup in ungreased 9-inch pie pan. Mix together baking mix, milk, and egg with a fork until blended. Pour over veggie mixture. Bake 30 minutes or until golden brown.