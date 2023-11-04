McGuinness: Punt more nerve-wracking than PAT

With 80 seconds remaining in Friday night’s playoff game with McNicholas, Clinton-Massie senior Ean McGuinness was as nervous as he’s been on a football field.

He wasn’t lining up for the game-winning extra point, though. That would come later.

He was getting ready to punt.

From his own end zone.

In a tie game.

A mistake at this moment would be season-ending for the Falcons.

“I’ve had my struggles this year with punting,” McGuinness admitted.

“When you think about how good their kicker is, you just can’t kick it 30 yards,” McGuinness continued. “You gotta get it that side of the 50.”

And on this cool autumn Friday night under the lights at Frank Irelan Field, McGuinness boomed the punt 42 yards. Just what the surging Clinton-Massie defense needed to continue its assault of the McNicholas offense.

The Rockets, thanks to a couple of huge plays by Elijah Groh, were unable to get in to field goal range and the 17-17 game moved into overtime.

There McNicholas did manage a touchdown but missed the point after.

Clinton-Massie answered with Nolan Phipps bulldozing his way into the end zone to forge a tie at 23-23.

McGuinness came on for his chance at the extra point, the single biggest moment in a knock down, drag out battle between two rock solid teams.

It was a moment everybody knew would come once the McNicholas extra point sailed outside the uprights.

“Once they missed, I was like ‘Man it’s going to come down to me’,” McGuinness said. “You get that gut feeling when it happens. I’ve been there. When we won state, it came down a field goal but this is different.

“You just kinda go numb, best way I can explain it. But it has to be business as usual. You can’t let it get to you mentally.”

The powerfully-built McGuinness went through his routine. As he settled in behind holder Kaden Zantene, McGuinness awaited the snap from Corey Frisch. To be clear, that’s freshman Corey Frisch.

“He’s been snapper all year but he’s still a freshman,” Clinton-Massie coach Jeskee Zantene said.

The sideline, as the seconds before the actual play was executed, was confident in McGuinness and his leg.

“He’s got it,” said Elijah Groh, who was on that sideline for the point after.

And the trio of Frisch to Zantene to McGuinness came through in grand style as the snap, hold and kick were perfect, causing the Clinton-Massie sideline to spill on to the worn Irelan Field turf in celebration of a classic victory.