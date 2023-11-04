PLAYOFF NOTEBOOK: Ugly win graciously accepted as Falcons move on

Though exciting, Clinton-Massie’s 24-23 win Friday night over McNicholas wasn’t a work of art.

“It was just an ugly game offensively,” Clinton-Massie head coach Dan McSurley said.

Clinton-Massie had 47 rushing attempts with just four gaining 10 or more yards. There were nine rushes of three yards and seven of four yards. It was truly a grind ‘em out game.

“McNick always plays us tough,” CM assistant coach Jeskee Zantene said. “Dan and Barry (Wulf, line coach) had those (offensive line) guys laser focused.”

The Falcons interior offensive line of Dakin Johnson, Marshall Hunter, Elijah Groh, Owen Long and Justin Beekman and tight end Cash Mounce were solid barriers against a tough Rocket defense.

“Make no mistake, we still have some backs that can make things happen, we just ran in to a really good team,” Zantene said.

McNICK TOUGH: Dan McSurley minced no words when he talked about McNicholas after the game.

“Helluva team,” he exclaimed. “Their quarterback (Braden Bobo) by far the best kid we’ve seen all year and nice receivers. They put athletes on defense and they give you fits.”

McSurley will put his non-league schedule up against any team’s but admits McNicholas played a tougher slate 1-10.

“You look at the first five games they played, my gosh, there first five were as tough as our (first five) and then play in the GCL (Greater Catholic League),” he said.

McSurley concluded, “We had a hard time adjusting to just the talent and level of play they had.”

INJURIES: The Falcons have lost four major players in recent weeks to injury — Logan Chesser, Peyton Warren, Tayton McCoy and Brady Russell.

Those are facts and not to be misconstrued for an excuse when the season is over.

“Next man up,” said Elijah Groh. “That all it is. That’s all coach says, next man up.”

RECORDS: Clinton-Massie is 12-0. McNicholas is 6-6. The Rockets “brutal” schedule as McSurley put it includes losses to 12-0 Clinton-Massie, 12-0 Badin, 9-3 Archbishop Alter, 10-2 Bishop Hartley … all four of which will play Friday in a regional semifinal game.

ALL-TIME: Clinton-Massie is 4-0 all-time against the Rockets. Massie won a 28-27 barnburner in 2021 in Week 14, 28-14 in 2014 and 52-14 in 2013.

NEXT UP: Clinton-Massie will play Alter (9-3) 7 p.m. Friday at a location to be determined by the OHSAA this weekend.

BEYOND THAT: Wyoming defeated Taft 35-26 and Springfield Shawnee knocked off Urbana 42-7. Wyoming and Shawnee will square off in the other regional semifinal game 7 p.m. Friday. The Region 16 championship game is set for Nov. 17.

DOWN THE ROAD. There are four teams remaining in each of the other three regions in Division IV including top seeds Canton South (Region 13), Sandusky Perkins (Region 14) and Steubenville (Region 15).