Week 12 Football Final: Clinton-Massie 24, McNicholas 23

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Led by Ean McGuinness and Elijah Groh, Clinton-Massie won an overtime thriller Friday night over McNicholas 24-23 at Frank Irelan Field in the second round of the OHSAA Division IV Region 16 playoffs.

McGuinness kicked the game-winning extra point in overtime to send the Falcons on to the next round against Kettering Archbishop Alter 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at a site to be announced by the OHSAA this weekend.

After the game, McGuinness would be swarmed by students and a “Let’s Go Ean!” chant.

“He’s one of the best kickers I’ve ever coached,” McSurley said. “We’ve had a lot of great kickers but he’s gonna go down as one of the all-time best and he came big tonight. That field goal, and you know even that extra point right there for a high school kid with the game on the line in overtime, a lot of pressure and he stepped up big.”

Though the Falcons are known for their ability to burn clock and wear down defenses, the game began seeing McNick do just that. The Rockets moved extremely well on the opening drive of the game resulting in a Carson Young score and six minutes drained off the clock to put Massie in a 7-0 hole.

Clinton-Massie struggled to move the ball on its opening set of downs, facing an early 4th and 3, but a running into the kicker penalty seemed to wake the Falcons up. Two plays later Cooper Carmack ran for a 58 yard score tying the game at 7-7.

McNick then began really spreading the CM defense, taking a long drive into CM territory before facing a third and 5. Quarterback Braden BoBo was able to pick up the first down with his legs. Later on in the drive, BoBo avoided pressure and found Kyle Naumann at the 11. But on three straight rushes, CM’s defense held strong forcing the Rockets to bring out the field goal unit and make it 10-7.

Massie was again forced to a fourth down situation and again found a way to convert with Eli Muterspaw being pushed by his lineman for the first down. CM moved the ball all the way to the 15 where they faced their third fourth down of the game. The Falcons went for it, and Cooper Carmack broke free scoring a big touchdown making it 14-10 Falcons, a lead they’d carry into halftime after a Carter Martin sack ended any chance of a McNicholas score before the intermission.

The Falcons began the second half with the ball, but on third and 8, Kaden Zantene’s play action pass was thrown toward Cash Mounce who twisted and turned but couldn’t come up with the pass and the Falcons were forced to punt, the first for either team.

On the next drive, McNick was faced with a third and long situation, but BoBo was able to pick it up with his legs yet again. Over the next two plays, tight end Jake Rees racked up the 47 yards the Rockets needed to reach the end zone and make it 17-14 McNick. The teams then traded turnover on downs to end the third quarter.

On Massie’s first drive of the fourth, the Falcons were able to really get to their style of play, burning six minutes off the clock with three first downs on the drive, but they’d be stopped deep into Rocket territory. Ean McGuinness came on and drilled a field goal to tie the game at 17-17.

About his decision to kick, CM coach Dan McSurley said, “That was not hard, we had to tie it up. We’ve got a great kicker, he’s one of the best kickers in southwest Ohio. It was not a hard decision at all. We were gonna tie the game and see what happened and let our defense make some plays.”

McNick then began a drive that was able to take valuable time off the clock and moved the ball deep into Massie territory. On third and 10, Groh’s pressure forced an incomplete pass, as well as a punt that pinned the Falcons at their own 2.

The Falcons went three and out quickly, punting the ball to midfield where McNick took over with just 1:20 to go in regulation.

Following a 14 yard pass on the first play of the drive, Groh became electric sacking Bobo on back to back plays and sending the game to OT.

Overtime began with a Rockets possession. BoBo again picked up valuable yardage with his legs then hit Rees for the touchdown to put Massie behind 23-17. The point after attempt, however, was no good, and Massie had a real opportunity to win the game on its next possession.

After Nolan Phipps was able to punch forward for a fourth and inches conversation, CM moved to the 2, where on third and goal, Phipps again plowed forward for the touchdown that tied the game at 23-23.

Enter Ean McGunniess who came on to win the game, which he did perfectly by drilling the final point through the middle of the uprights to for the win in one of the best football games in Irelan Field history.