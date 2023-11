Back-to-back: 5th grade Hurricane wins WOJFC championship game Back-to-back: 5th grade Hurricane wins WOJFC championship game Back-to-back: 5th grade Hurricane wins WOJFC championship game

The Wilmington fifth grade football team defeated Springboro Black 25-0 Saturday in the Western Ohio Junior Football Conference Gold Championship game at Alumni Field.

The fifth grade Hurricane also won the WOJFC championship as fourth graders and were runnersup as third graders. They were champions in the bantam division in 2020. Wilmington finished its 2023 season with a 10-0 record.

Team members are Bensen Harpen, Noah Gadwa, Zane Harris, Jordan Ross, Jaxon Klontz, Andrew Middleton, Brintly Rayson, Della Smith, Jamion Wilson, Jose Kirk, Logan Morrison, Rahlyn Goings, Wyatt Brooks, Julani Curtis, Foster Birt, Talon Pasko, Carson Hornscheimer, Wesley Hillskamp, Case Greene, Santiago Morales.

Coaches are Mark Harpen, Luke Harris, Ahron Accoo, Jake Harris and Chris Gadwa.

Cheerleaders are Michelle Nakata, Kaylynn Hayslip, Chesney Leathley, Annika Shaeffer, Nyomi Cosby, Macey Joy Mann, Mackenzie Reed, Cayla Kirk, Madison Scarberry, Bryleigh Sweetman, May’Onie Medley, Madilyn Puckett, Kalia Carboni.

Cheer coaches are Lisa Sweetman and Amber Scarberry.