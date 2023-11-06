WILMINGTON — Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio, in collaboration with local partners, is set to host the upcoming Clinton County Food for All mobile pantry event, providing vital food assistance to residents in need.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 9

Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington

The mobile pantry will distribute food to all Clinton County families facing food insecurity. Please be prepared to show a picture ID for registration, and one piece of current mail as proof of address (required once a year).

In case of inclement weather leading to local school closures or delays, please note that the mobile pantry event will be either canceled or rescheduled for the safety of all involved.

This vital community service is made possible through the generous support of Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio, Freestore Foodbank, Anthem, and the unwavering commitment of local churches and volunteers.

Upcoming Mobile Pantry Dates:

– Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

– Thursday, March 14, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Eligibility Guidelines: To qualify for assistance, household income should be at or below 200% of the federal poverty line. If you have any questions or are interested in volunteering, please contact the CCSWO Food for All Coordinator at 513-672-3720.