Community Calendar

ECHS to hold Veterans Day assembly

East Clinton High School will hold a Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 7. The school is formally inviting any local veteran who would like to attend to the assembly. The assembly will start at 9:15 a.m. and will be held at the ECHS gymnasium. All veterans are welcome to attend breakfast at East Clinton in the cafeteria at 8-9 a.m. The breakfast will be for all veterans and guests.

Wilmington community blood drive to be held

Let your season of giving begin by giving blood at the Wilmington monthly community blood drive Wednesday, Nov. 8 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at Clinton Memorial Hospital Regional Health System, 610 West Main St. Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt.

Marine Corps. birthday celebration to be held

A Marine Corps. birthday celebration is set for Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the General Denver in Wilmington. Everyone in attendance is responsible for the cost of their own dinner.

Fall Fling Disc Golf Tournament set

Crossover Disc Golf is having its Fall Fling Disc Golf Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Cowan Lake State Park. Tee-off time is 10 a.m. There are 21 divisions: Pro (6), Amateur (13) and Junior (2). There is a $25 registration fee plus an additional $10 for those without a PDGA membership. Online registration closes on Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. Limited to 72 players. Those interested can register at: Crossovers Fall Fling #1B 2023 (2023, Crossover Disc Golf) · Disc Golf Scene

Soup & chili luncheon fundraiser set to benefit homeless shelter

The annual soup and chili luncheon fundraiser to benefit the Clinton County Homeless Shelter is set for Friday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Robert Moyer Community Room in the Wilmington Municipal Building. Lunch will include homemade soups, chili, dessert and a drink. The cost is any donation individuals wish to make. Donations will be accepted at the door. All proceeds directly benefit the shelter.

Wilmington Church of Christ blood drive to be held

Let the season of giving begin with a blood donation at the Wilmington Church of Christ community blood drive Saturday, Nov. 18 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 909 W. Locust St. Wilmington. Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt and an opportunity to win Rose Bowl tickets.

Friends of Clarksville Chili Cook-off to be held

The second-annual Friends of Clarksville Chili Cook-off will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Vernon Township Gym, located at 228 E. Main St., Clarksville. There will be kids’ games and goodie walks, a pie and cake auction, raffles and a 50/50. The magician “IncrediBret” will be performing magic tricks from 6-6:45 p.m. Hot dogs, chips, chili and chips will be available. You can enter your prize winning chili at the event or contact Cindy Stenger at [email protected]. All proceeds will go to support the Friends of Clarksville Mission: “Building Community, Restoring Hope and Growing Our Future.”