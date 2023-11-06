Denver Elementary’s fourth graders journey through time at Ft. Ancient Earthworks Submitted photos Denver Elementary’s fourth graders journey through time at Ft. Ancient Earthworks Submitted photos Denver Elementary’s fourth graders journey through time at Ft. Ancient Earthworks Submitted photos

Denver Elementary School’s fourth grade students recently embarked on an exciting field trip to Ft. Ancient Earthworks in Lebanon, offering them a hands-on exploration of Ohio’s fascinating history.

The highlight of the trip was learning to use an atlatl under the guidance of Pamela Hall, a knowledgeable historian. The atlatl, an ancient tool used for spear-throwing, allowed the students to connect with Ohio’s early inhabitants and gain insight into their way of life.

Additionally, the students played the “double ball” game, a traditional Native American pastime that required skill and coordination.