Denver Elementary School’s fourth grade students recently embarked on an exciting field trip to Ft. Ancient Earthworks in Lebanon, offering them a hands-on exploration of Ohio’s fascinating history.
The highlight of the trip was learning to use an atlatl under the guidance of Pamela Hall, a knowledgeable historian. The atlatl, an ancient tool used for spear-throwing, allowed the students to connect with Ohio’s early inhabitants and gain insight into their way of life.
Additionally, the students played the “double ball” game, a traditional Native American pastime that required skill and coordination.