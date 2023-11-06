Four to graduate from 12th Drug Court

SABINA — The Clinton County Common Pleas You-Turn Recovery Docket will host its 12th Drug Court Graduation on Nov. 14 at the Sabina Church of Christ (located at 185 S. College St.).

The ceremony is open to the public and begins at 7 p.m.

Four graduates will be recognized for their progress in recovery: Casey Hines, Douglas Brooks, Amanda Harnish, and Patricia Williams. According to Clinton County Common Pleas Court Judge John W “Tim” Rudduck, this will be the 12th drug court graduation.

Since the specialized docket began in Clinton County, 54 participants have graduated. The drug court program is a highly-structured program that lasts a minimum of 18 months, according to Rudduck. Participants must apply to and be accepted into the specialized docket and agree to adhere to its strict guidelines.

“The program is designed to assist individuals in healing from substance use, trauma, and mental health disorders, which often contribute to substance use and criminal behaviors. The goal is long-term recovery, not just get them off paper,” said Rudduck.

The You-Turn status review hearings are conducted the first and third Friday of each month in the Clinton County Common Pleas Courtroom at 1:30 p.m. Judge Rudduck supervises the needs, progress, and barriers of each participant along with a treatment team that consists of supervision staff, treatment providers, and community agencies. The status review hearings are open to the public.

More information on the You-Turn Docket can be found on the You-Turn Recovery Docket Facebook page, You-Turn@UturnDrugDocket on Twitter, contact Judge Rudduck, or Recovery Docket Coordinator Brenda Harris at 937-382-8686 ext 1139, or by email [email protected]