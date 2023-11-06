New real estate values for Clinton Co. tentatively approved

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Auditor Terence Habermehl announced Monday that the Ohio Department of Taxation has tentatively approved the new real estate values established for the state-ordered 2023 revaluation of real property and are now available for review.

The new property values can be found on the auditor’s website at: http://clintonoh-auditor-classic.ddti.net/ or by calling the auditor’s office at (937) 382-2250 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Ohio law requires that a revaluation take place every six years to review each property in the county and make adjustments based on market activity to ensure fair and equitable values.

According to Habermehl, the economic and market conditions have dramatically increased since the last update, and have been reflected in the market values established during the 2023 revaluation.

New property values are established as of Jan. 1, 2023 in accordance with Ohio law. Taxes are paid one year in arrears, therefore, tax bills payable in calendar year 2024 will be based on the new property valuations.

Habermehl noted that the state will not set new tax rates until the end of December. Therefore, at this time, it is impossible to estimate a property’s new real estate taxes. For residential properties, Habermehl is offering in-person Informal Value Review to provide taxpayers the opportunity to review and have questions answered regarding their new property valuation. Taxpayers can also email the auditor at [email protected] with questions or concerns and a real estate specialist will respond.

Appraisal staff will be available for Informal Value Review in the training room at the Clinton County Administrative Campus located at 1850 Davids Drive in Wilmington. These reviews will be on a first-come, first served basis on Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 30 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.; and Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.