The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to an accident on State Route 73 Monday morning. Patrol dispatch described it as a “semi vs tractor” incident. Patrol arrived on the scene around 9:57 a.m. and shut down traffic. No details of the accident were available at this time. No injuries were initially reported and no cause has been determined yet.
Serena Hammond | News Journal
