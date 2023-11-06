Authorities and clean-up crews are currently at the scene of a reported semi-overturn on the State Route 73 bypass impacting travel in both directions. The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency is asking motorists to avoid the area until further notice. The News Journal is gathering more details on the accident.
Serena Hammond | News Journal photos
Semi overturns on SR 73 bypass
