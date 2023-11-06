Courses in the WC Advantage program are 100 percent online. Submitted photo

Wilmington College’s newly instituted strategic partnership with ed2go highlights WC’s commitment to providing affordable online education that enables students, residents and employees at any organization to gain in-demand employability skills.

Ed2go is a leading provider of adult online education and part of Cengage Group, a global education technology company whose goal is to expand online training opportunities across in-demand industries. Wilmington College will offer hundreds of affordable online courses and advanced career training through the agreement: https://www.wilmington.edu/wilmington-college-advantage. In addition, many of the advanced career training courses are eligible for Ohio TechCred state funding. The next application cycle is November 2023: www.wilmington.edu/programs/techcred.

“This partnership is a natural fit,” said Dr. Sylvia Stevens, vice president for community and business development at the College. “We understand the value of career training in today’s ever-changing job market and the need to provide flexible options for today’s learners to quickly and effectively upskill or reskill to expand their employment opportunities. Ed2go has a proven background that will help us to best meet our communities’ learning needs. This partnership complements the fully online academic programs (accounting, business administration-management, business administration-finance, strategic organizational leadership, and Master of Organizational Leadership) that Wilmington College offers under the umbrella of WC Advantage, which focuses on professional programming.”

Ed2go partners with many academic institutions to provide innovative, relevant courses that align with job market demand and cover a variety of industries such as medical, information technology and business. Programs range from career and certification training to personal and professional development courses focusing on teaching transferable and in-demand skills. The fully online model allows students to learn anytime, anywhere. Students have the option for self-paced and instructor-led courses and have opportunities for collaboration with instructors and other learners.

Bob Batten, general manager, ed2go, added, “Through this partnership with Wilmington College, we’re excited to offer local residents the opportunity to access quality, flexible online education to improve their career prospects and their lives.”

The Wilmington College/Ed2Go partnership is a not-for-credit program and is offered alongside WC’s existing online programs and its emerging program incubator platform, RIZE, which along with existing WC courses will become the foundation of new for-credit academic programs at the College. RIZE consists of a collection of online courses per academic new program module, including core classes offered online by a multitude of highly qualified instructors from around the country.