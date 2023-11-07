The Blanchester girls 14U kickers soccer team, from left to right, front row, Reece Ledford, Audrey Stinson; back row, Jasson Czaika, Kyla Scott, Zandalynn Jones, Isabella Moe, Sophia Ponder, Riley Binkley, Claire Wilson, Aisley Czaika, Gracie Rose, Kinsley Binkley, Khloe Jacobs, Erianna Niebuhr, Brooklynn Johnson, Carlie Panetta, Hannah Christian, coach Tyler Binkley. Coaches not in the photo are Mandi Moe and Tiffany Binkley. Submitted Photo

The Blanchester girls 14U Kickers soccer team has advanced to the Ohio SAY state soccer tournament Saturday at Joyce Park in Harrison.

Blanchester defeated No. 1 seed North Adams in overtime at the league tournament to earn one of the league’s two berths to the state tournament. Blanchester lost to Georgetown in the league championship game.

The Blanchester girls open play 2 p.m. Saturday against the MVS first place team. The state tournament continues Sunday and concludes Nov. 19.

Blanchester won its league last season and advanced to the state tournament, but lost in the opening round in a 1-0 shootout.

“Looking forward to another chance this year,” coach Czaika said.

Czaika said the coaches have followed the girls through every age group and look for them to continue their successful soccer careers.

“I have seen them grow and learn as players on and off the field,” Czaika said. “Academically and physically this group of girls continue to impress me every week. There have been struggles and learning curves but they continue to push themselves and give it their best.

“They become more competitive and driven at every match. It is really exciting and rewarding as a coach to see the improvements of each player and for it to all come together at the end of a season like it has. Speaking for all the coaches of this team, Tyler, Tiffany, Mandi and I are very proud of these girls.”