Mitchener ace paves way to Elks senior outing victory

Dick Mitchener’s hole-in-one helped propel his team to a win Tuesday in the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Mitchener aced the 121-yard par 3 third hole. His teammates were Fred Stern, Bill Ross and Mark Hess.

The rest of the field:

30: Rocky Long, Jack Carson, Jim Doak, Jim Luck.

33: Bob Vanzant, Bob Storer, Mike Shaw.

33: Mike Gross, Cliff Doyle, Herb Johnson, Carl Wright.

36: Don Sicurella, French Hatfield, Pete Fentress, Ron Cook.