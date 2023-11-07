Southern State adds new classes to spring semester schedule

Southern State Community College’s spring semester begins Jan. 8 and registration is underway.

Included with the regular schedule of courses this spring, the college will be offering a set of brand-new classes as well as some “dusted off” classes that are being brought back after years on hiatus.

New to the lineup at the Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, in Hillsboro are:

· Introduction to Manufacturing: offered on Thursday evenings from 5-7:40 p.m.

· Introduction to Athletic Training: offered on Monday and Wednesday afternoons from 12-1:15 p.m.

· First Aid: offered Monday afternoons from 3-4:50 p.m.

· Personal Health: offered on Monday and Wednesday afternoons from 1:30-2:45 p.m.

· Astronomy: offered on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30-8:20 p.m.

· Social Psychology: offered on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 2:30-3:45 p.m.

New courses that will be coming to the Brown Co. Campus, 351 Brooks-Malott Road, in Mt. Orab include:

· Astronomy: offered on Monday and Wednesday afternoons from 12-1:50 p.m.

· State and Local Government: offered on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

New courses that will be offered online include:

· Beginning French II

· Beginning Spanish II

· History of Art II

· Music Appreciation II

Southern State will also offer new agriculture and Spanish courses at their partnering high schools through the College Credit Plus (CCP) Program beginning Jan. 8.

Dr. Erika Goodwin, Southern State’s Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs, is thrilled to see these new opportunities now available to students. “My thanks to everyone who helped with establishing these new courses and bringing back courses we haven’t offered in a long while,” she said.

Southern State offers associate degree programs in the areas of business, computer technology, engineering, education, human and social services, health sciences, and law enforcement, as well as one-year certificate programs in accounting, aviation: general, airframe and powerplant, medical assistant technology, phlebotomy, practical nursing, and real estate.

Students can also enjoy bachelor’s degree completion opportunities through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs.

To view the spring semester schedule of classes that Southern State will be offering, please visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/class-schedules.shtml.

For additional questions, or to learn more about Southern State, please call 1-800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu today.