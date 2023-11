Unofficial results from Clinton Co. general election

The following are unofficial results from Clinton County’s contested races and issues at Tuesday’s general election:

Wilmington Mayor

Pat Haley – 2,204

Jason Stoops – 922

Clarksville Mayor

Noni Wood – 67

John Neeley – 59

Midland Village Mayor

John Burris – 39

Jeffrey Zimmerman – 31

New Vienna Village Mayor

Kathi Stone – 169

Chris Kairn 102

Wilmington City School Board, top 2 elected

Bill Davis – 2,792

Bill Liermann – 2,630

Kevin Neil Snarr – 2,324

Elaine Silverstrim – 1,717

Wilmington City Schools Income Tax

Against – 3,248

For – 3,186

Port William-Liberty Joint Fire & EMS Levy

For – 233

Against – 177

Clinton Co. Job & Family Services Levy

For – 7,382

Against – 5,436

Blanchester Village Referendum

Against – 650

For – 526

Midland Operating Expenses Levy

For – 38

Against – 31

Port William Operating Expenses 1 Mill Levy

For – 33

Against – 20

Port William Operating Expenses 3 Mill Levy

For – 33

Against – 21

Sabina Operating Expenses Levy

For – 276

Against – 249

Harveysburg Tax Levy, 3 Mill Operating

Against – 171

For – 108

Harveysburg Police Levy, 2.5 Mill Operating

Against – 178

For – 102

Harveysburg Surrender Corporate Powers

Against – 152

For – 124

Harveysburg Mayor

Jonathan Funk – 157

Christian Foster – 81

Harveysburg Council, Top 2 Elected

Patrick Bennett – 137

Dick Verga – 129

Mark Tipton – 114

Jefferson Twp. Trustee

Matthew Hibbs – 338

AJ Wisby – 72