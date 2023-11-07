Veterans Day events in Clinton County

The News Journal has been provided information on the following local Veterans Day events:

Annual Veterans Day Gathering in New Vienna

On Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m, the New Vienna Community Center will host its annual Veterans Day dinner. This event provides an excellent opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate and honor veterans and active-duty service members. The dinner menu includes beef brisket, baked potatoes, green beans, salad, and rolls.

Reservations are required for attendance, and those interested are welcome to bring a guest. To secure your spot, please provide your contact information, the guest’s name, and their branch of service. You can make reservations through the event’s Facebook page, messenger, or by calling (937) 987-2092.

Commemorating Veterans at Wilmington’s Veterans Memorial

The community will continue to honor local veterans this Saturday at 10 a.m during a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Wilmington. Executive director of Clinton County Veterans Services, Jeff Rollins, explained that this event is a meaningful way to pay tribute to those who have served our country. The is invited to join in commemorating Veterans Day together at this solemn and important occasion.

Anyone with additional information on Veterans Day events in Clinton County can email reporter, Serena Hammond, at [email protected]