WCS income tax levy fails by slim margin; Job & Family Services levy passes easily, according to unofficial results

The Wilmington City School District’s proposed income tax levy failed by a slim margin at Tuesday’s general election, according to unofficial results from the Clinton County Board of Elections.

The unofficial results revealed that 3,248 voters, or 50.48%, opposed the levy, while 3,186 voters, or 49.52%, supported the tax.

The levy would have taxed 1% on the earned income of “individuals residing in the school district” for five years starting at the beginning of 2024. The money would have been used to help pay for current expenses.

The levy was estimated to generate $5 million annually and without this new levy, the district may face “an average deficit” equaling the same amount, according to district officials.

This could lead to implementing staff reduction, increasing class sizes, school fees, and pay-to-participate fees.

Also at Tuesday’s election, the Clinton County Job & Family Services levy passed easily, according to unofficial totals.

Clinton County Job and Family Services Levy:

– For the Tax Levy: 7,382 votes, 57.59%

– Against the Tax Levy: 5,436 votes