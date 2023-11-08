16-year-old charged with attempted murder set to go before judge in bench trial

WILMINGTON — A 16-year-old suspect in an attempted murder case will go before a judge instead of a jury.

On Monday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, Klaylon Williams, of Clarksville, waived his right to a jury trial and will go before Judge John “Tim” Rudduck in a bench trial.

Williams is accused of shooting two juvenile males at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street on Sept. 12, 2022. Police were called to the scene after a juvenile found bullet casings on the ground. Police discovered a vehicle where the two victims and a third juvenile male were located.

The gunshot victims were transported for medical treatment. One was transported via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital to treat his more serious injuries.

Williams would later turn himself in after Wilmington Police announced him as the suspect.

The 16-year-old was indicted by a grand jury on 12 counts in March, including two counts of first-degree felony attempted murder.

The other charges include four counts of second-degree felonious assault, four counts of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, and two counts of second-degree felony robbery. All charges have a firearm specification — a 9mm firearm, according to the indictment.

The case was transferred over from Clinton County Juvenile Court in February.

The bench trial is scheduled for Dec. 4.