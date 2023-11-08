Commissioners vote to lower millage rate for property taxes

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Commissioners voted unanimously this week to lower the millage rate for the general fund portion of property taxes, according to a news release.

This action will help mitigate increases in property taxes caused by anticipated increases in property values, according to the commissioners. The impact is estimated at just over $1.68 million of tax relief for property owners in Clinton County.

“As property values increase, the taxes that the homeowner pays increase,” said Kerry R. Steed, president of the Board of Commissioners. “We’ve seen an unprecedented increase in property values, and we have an opportunity to reduce the impact of this increase by lowering the millage rate. This is possible because of the ongoing strong fiscal management and conservative spending of the county.”

The county currently levies three mills (.30 for each $100 of valuation). The resolution passed by the board reduces this rate from 3.0 to 1.5 mills, according to the commissioners. The reduced rate will apply to the 2023 tax year which will be collected in 2024.

Ohio law requires the county auditor to perform a revaluation every six years to review each property in the county and to adjust property values based on market activity to ensure fair and equitable values. The economic and market conditions have increased values substantially since the last update and will be reflected in significantly higher market values than were established during the 2023 revaluation.

This decrease in the tax rate will not necessarily decrease the total amount of property taxes due, but it will help hold costs steady by not applying the full rate to the new, higher, property value, the commissioners said.

This decrease in the property tax rate applies only to the taxes collected by the general fund which pays for the operations of the county. It does not affect collections for schools, elderly services or various fire and police departments or other levies.

Commissioner Mike McCarty said, “with the rising costs that citizens are continuing to experience in groceries, gasoline and many other expenses, it is important for the board to make adjustments where possible, this returns an immediate value to our taxpayers.”

“This will not affect the progress of important infrastructure projects already in process in the county,” Commissioner Brenda Woods said. “Bringing fiber to all areas of the county, development of infrastructure for economic development and job growth will continue. We have the opportunity to lessen the impact that increased property values will have on property taxes and we have taken action to benefit our citizens. We have been concerned about inflation’s growing impacts on citizens of our county. I’ve spoken with many individuals—property owners, farmers, business owners, fixed-income residents. The property tax rate reduction will provide relief to the greatest numbers of taxpayers and I’m glad we have the opportunity to make this change for taxes collected in 2024.”