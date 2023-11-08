Health Alliance donates park benches to local walking trail

From left to right, Kathy Havey, Patti Cook, Bruce Saunders, president of CC Trails Coalition, Connie Mason, Kay Fisher and Pat Richardson. Submitted photo

Members of the Health Alliance of Clinton County recently donated two park benches to the Clinton County Trails Coalition.

The benches are now in place on the new Elizabeth J Looney Trail. Also referred to as the Ogden Trail, the new benches are installed by the second and third bridges on this 3.5 mile trail, which has four bridges and travels through woodlands and farm fields, and runs between Nelson Avenue and Ogden Road.

This donation was made possible through the Health Alliance’s Cardiology Fund with the goal of promoting heart healthy physical activity to Health Alliance residents.

The Clinton County Trails Coalition partners with community groups such as Health Alliance and encourages residents to keep moving.