CCHD awarded national accreditation through PHAB

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Health District (CCHD) announced it has been awarded national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB).

Established in 2007, PHAB is the non-profit organization that administers the national accreditation program, which aims to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure, and innovation, according to a news release.

“We are so pleased to be recognized by PHAB for achieving national standards that foster effectiveness and promote continuous quality improvement,” said Pamela Walker-Bauer, MPH, REHS, health commissioner. “We hope this announcement will reassure our community, partners, funders and our elected officials that the services we provide are as responsive as possible and are meeting the foundational needs of our community.”

The national accreditation program, which receives support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sets standards against which the nation’s governmental public health departments can continuously improve the quality of their services and performance. Standards emphasize Foundational Capabilities and are aligned with the 10 Essential Public Health Services.

Clinton County reaps the benefits of being served by a health department that has undergone PHAB’s rigorous, multi-faceted, peer-reviewed assessment process to ensure it meets a set of quality standards and measures, according to the news release.

“The value of becoming nationally accredited through PHAB extends far beyond the walls of the health department,” said PHAB President and CEO Paul Kuehnert, DNP, RN, FAAN. “People living and working in communities served by accredited health departments can be assured that their health department is strong and has the capacity to protect and promote their health. Going through the accreditation process itself helps health departments pinpoint the areas that are critical to improving the work they do for their communities.”

Often called the “backbone” of the public health system, public health departments are on the front lines of communities’ efforts to protect and promote health and prevent disease and injury. Across the nation, health departments provide services aimed at promoting healthy behaviors; preventing diseases and injuries; ensuring access to safe food, water, clean air, and life-saving immunizations; and preparing for and responding to public health emergencies.

CCHD demonstrated a very thorough response to emergency events, both real and practiced, especially in the use of after-action reports and the comprehensiveness of their emergency response plan, according to the release. CCHD staff are involved in a variety of workgroups, coalitions, etc. that allow them to leverage the strengths and resources of their community partners and neighboring health departments to better serve their jurisdiction. CCHD has solid environmental health systems in place, as well as administrative policies.