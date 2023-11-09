Economic development, low-income housing discussed at commissioners’ meeting

The Clinton County Commissioners meeting on Wednesday featured economic development updates and addressed the pressing need for affordable low-income housing solutions. Serena Hammond | News Journal photo

WILMINGTON — At the Clinton County Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, key updates were shared by Alex T. Beres, executive director of the Clinton County Port Authority, and Josh Roth, economic development director. Their insights highlighted ongoing efforts to secure state funding, community-driven projects, and recent Clinton County Workforce Collaborative efforts.

Roth provided the updates during the meeting:

1. State Funding Preparation: Roth mentioned that the previous month was focused on preparing for state funding opportunities. The Port Authority partnered with the Clinton County Land Bank to submit applications for these funds. They intend to continue seeking potential projects from the community, particularly for the demolition program, to establish a robust project pipeline for potential future funding rounds.

2. Jobs Ohio and DDC: In the month of October, the Port Authority received five project leads from JobsOhio, a state economic development organization. In addition, they successfully submitted three sites for consideration to JobsOhio’s SiteOhio Wave 5. The Port Authority was awaiting guidance from JobsOhio on the next steps and the evaluation process.

3. Clinton County Workforce Collaborative Career Expo: Roth mentioned that the Clinton County Workforce Collaborative had organized a career expo on Oct. 12. This event was attended by 35 employers and over 600 students from various high schools. The feedback received about the expo was positive.

4. Recruitment for Workforce Development Position: The Southern Ohio Education Services Center is actively recruiting for its workforce development position.

Beres also shared some insights during the meeting:

1. Acknowledgment of Efforts: Beres commended the hard work of Roth and Mckenzie Edison from the Land Bank in preparing for the receipt of half a million dollars from the state for demolition projects. He emphasized the importance of preparation and planning in securing funds through grants. Beres said, “Kudos to Josh Roth and Mckenzie Edison with the Land Bank for working really hard in preparation for this half a million dollars from the state for demolition.”

2. Opportunities for Property Owners and Developers: Beres encouraged property owners and developers with properties in Clinton County that need to be demolished or repurposed to reach out to the Land Bank or Port Authority for questions and concerns. He also highlighted the potential for owners and developers of contaminated sites to contact the Port Authority for opportunities to obtain funds for cleanup or repurposing. For inquiries or further information, don’t hesitate to reach out at (937) 566-1188. Beres and others within the organization are here to assist property owners and developers in exploring opportunities for cleanup, re-purposing, and revitalization.

3. State Funding: Beres stressed that the availability of state funds like these is uncertain in the future. He mentioned that additional funding rounds might be released in the near future, and they intend to aggressively pursue such opportunities because they don’t know how much longer they will last.

In response, county commissioner Kerry R. Steed expressed gratitude to Beres for the Port Authority’s dedication and recognition of the importance of securing funds for Clinton County. He also emphasized the need for property owners and developers to reach out to the Land Bank or Port Authority for assistance.

“A big thanks to you Beres for directing those within your organization and recognizing with other organizations how important these funds are to Clinton County and dedicating resources to making sure we secure those funds,” Steed said.

Additionally at the commissioners’ meeting:

Kathleen Madison, owner of Northland Court Apartments, addressed the pressing issues in the affordable housing market. With 23 years of experience in low-income housing, she emphasized the lack of incentives for smaller entities to build affordable housing, hindering efforts to address the housing crisis. Madison highlighted the challenges faced by those with housing vouchers, dispelling misconceptions about the program’s complexity. She urged for a better understanding of the stringent income criteria and the lasting housing stability it provides.

Madison expressed, “I have never seen so many applications in the 20-some years I’ve been doing this. I have 121 applications right now and no apartments available, and that’s just us.”

Lee Sandlin from Sugartree Ministries also spoke, shedding light on the ground-level realities, including overcrowded living conditions and the need for senior and family housing.

Steed acknowledged the challenges and expressed the board’s commitment to finding solutions, recognizing the ongoing efforts to contribute to homeless and housing studies.

Steed said, “Based on what we’ve heard this morning, we have an individual and owner, potentially a developer of affordable housing units and has a desire and a willingness to do that. Obviously, there are obstacles and challenges that are in your way that prevent you. One of the things we could potentially do is look for ways in which we could reduce some of those challenges or obstacles that are in your way regarding some of those developments.”

Steed highlighted the complexities but assured ongoing collaborative efforts, saying, “Luckily we have individuals on this board that are working in unison, looking at understanding and finding ways in which we can reduce some of the issues we are facing. While we can’t do it overnight, we are constantly and currently working on some of these solutions.”

Steed also emphasized the need to meet individuals where they are and provide resources directly, saying, “We need to meet these folks where they are. We need to take the resources to them. Again, we’re working with the agencies and the individuals trying to accommodate the requests that come from all different angles.”

Commissioner Mike McCarty stressed the importance of community entities working together to bring resources and solutions to those in need, adding, “If there’s an entity within the community, whether it’s Community Action, etc., those are things we can bring resources to help.”

The commissioners thanked the speakers for their insights and assured if they come across agencies with resources to collaborate in addressing the community’s urgent housing needs, they will reach out to them.