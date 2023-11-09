Local public meetings

Winter storm planning meeting scheduled

With the winter season just around the corner, it is time to make the necessary plans to be prepared for this challenging time of year. The meeting this year will be held at the Clinton County Engineer’s Office, 1326 Fife Ave. in Wilmington, at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The engineer’s office is inviting individuals in the townships, villages, city and county who play a key role in roadway maintenance, emergency response, and/or transportation decisions during inclement weather to attend. Salt availability, road treatment procedures, emergency plans, and emergency levels are topics that will be discussed at the meeting. Please RSVP to Brenda Godlove via email at [email protected] or by phone at 937-382-2078.

Community Action to hold board meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 15 at 100 Commons Lane, Wilmington at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public.

Board of DD to hold public hearing

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold a public hearing on Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Nike Center, 4425 SR 730, Wilmington in the conference room of the administration building. The hearing is to receive input on the proposed 2024-2028 strategic plan, 2023 progress report, and proposed goals for 2024.

SOESC Governing Board to meet

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board will have its regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Region 14/Hopewell Center, 5350 W. New Market Road, in Hillsboro.