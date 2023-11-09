At this year’s celebration at the Wilmington Church of Christ, more than 100 veterans were honored with the presentation of a Challenge Coin medallion. The men’s chorus was able to purchase these coins with funds donated in “love offerings” given during concerts in Clinton, Fayette, and Highland counties. Submitted photos More than 100 veterans honored at celebration

Over 300 people attended the “Veterans Celebration” on Sunday at the Wilmington Church of Christ. It was hosted by the Unified Christian Men’s Chorus.

At this year’s celebration, more than 100 veterans were honored with the presentation of a Challenge Coin medallion. The men’s chorus was able to purchase these coins with funds donated in “love offerings” given during concerts in Clinton, Fayette, and Highland counties.

The 90-minute concert featured various patriotic songs, celebrating periods of our country’s history from the Revolutionary War through the 1990s.

Two hundred challenge coins were given to all veterans present, as well as many who were unable to attend.

The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus, which consists of men from Clinton, Fayette, and Highland counties and began in 2013, will present the final concert of 2023 on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m. at the Wilmington Church of Christ. This program, consisting of favorite Christmas music and traditional carols, is open to the public with no admission charge.