The Banned Book Nook celebrates grand opening

An open house and ribbon cutting ceremony were held Saturday for the official grand opening of The Banned Book Nook and Other Curiosities in downtown Wilmington. Submitted photo

The Banned Book Nook and Other Curiosities celebrated its official grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 4 with an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

The Banned Book Nook and Other Curiosities is locally-owned and operated by Rachel, Adam, and Lily Collins, all lifelong residents of Clinton County, who expressed, “We would like to thank everyone that came out to help us celebrate our grand opening and we hope to be here for many years to come. We also want to thank Local First and the Chamber of Commerce for all of their help with organization and promotion. We are happy to serve our community and look forward to seeing everyone again in the future.”

Located at 38 S. Mulberry St. in downtown Wilmington, the Banned Book Nook features a large selection of adult and children’s books, and “other curiosities,” including glassware, cookie jars, sports memorabilia and much more. Current hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To learn more, follow The Banned Book Nook on Facebook or contact 937-366-9403.