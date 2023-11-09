Wilmington Air Park welcomes Vector Electromagnetics, LLC

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Port Authority continues to diversify the mix of businesses located at the Wilmington Air Park, according to a news release. Most recently, this involves the lease of both office space and research, development, and test space to Vector ElectroMagnetics, LLC.

“In response to ongoing business growth, Vector is expanding its footprint in the Air Park as well as bringing on additional employees in a range of positions including engineers, technicians, program managers, and support staff,” said Brian Barber, vice president at Vector ElectroMagnetics.

An engineering and technology company, Vector ElectroMagnetics conducts research, design and development of specialized hardware, equipment and materials for the United States Department of Defense. Vector customers include multiple branches of the United States Armed Forces and various DoD Prime Contractors.

“We are excited to welcome Vector ElectroMagntics to the Wilmington Air Park,” said T. Alex Beres, the executive director of the Clinton County Port Authority. “Our commitment continues to the residents of Clinton County of creating a well-diversified employer base at the Air Park of complementary and innovative aviation, logistics, and defense-related businesses, and Vector is just another example of that commitment.”

Vector ElectroMagnetics has leased office space in the Main Administration Building and research, development, and test space in another facility within the airport.

The Wilmington Air Park is home to a dozen tenants in the nearly 60 buildings on the air park. Those tenants employ around 4,600 people. Business operations on the Air Park range from law office operations to company headquarters, to flight management and aircraft repair to air cargo operations.

The Wilmington Air Park is the highest volume cargo airport in Ohio and ranked 24th in the United States by the Bureau of Transportation, according to the news release. Among cargo-focused airports, it is ranked fourth in the country.