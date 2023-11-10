Price increase to take effect for county’s electric aggregation program

The Clinton County Commissioners have completed reviewing pricing from potential providers for the county’s electric aggregation program for the period beginning December 2023, when the current contract expires. It is important to note that, while the program strives to secure the best possible rates, residents should be aware of an upcoming price increase set to take effect, according to a news release from the commissioners.

The program covers communities in the City of Wilmington, countywide incorporated areas, and county villages, including Midland and Port William. The new rate for residential and small commercial aggregation participants stands at a competitive 0.06570 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for 2024 compared to the current rate of $0.04431 per kWh.

“With the impending price increase, it’s essential to consider the potential impact on your electricity costs. The Clinton County Commissioners understand that many residents are concerned about rising utility expenses, and while the new rate is a result of careful negotiation, it does represent an increase from the previous rate,” according to a news release.

For those who are not already enrolled and are interested in taking advantage of this program, the commissioners said it’s not too late to do so. Residents can enroll in the program at any time by reaching out to the current supplier, Energy Harbor, at 1-866-636-3749 or through its website at https://energyharbor.com/en/community-programs/find-your-program/clinton-county-dpl.

Upon enrollment, customers will automatically transition to the new contract. It’s worth noting that participants have the option to opt out at the time of the new contract and can cancel at any time without incurring any fees.

In 2012, the commissioners introduced the concept of aggregation, providing residents with an opportunity to access bulk pricing for electricity, resulting in reduced rates for those who choose to participate. The program has proven to be a success, according to the commissioners, collectively saving Clinton County community members over $2.1 million in electricity charges during the most recent 12-month period.

Aggregation is an approved government program that authorizes local officials to purchase electricity from a certified electric generation supplier, as recognized by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO). For this contract period, Energy Harbor was selected as the electric service provider for Clinton County.