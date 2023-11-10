Sabina tax levy for operating expenses narrowly renewed

SABINA — Village of Sabina residents approved a tax levy renewal for operating expenses at a rate of 1.4 mills per $1 of valuation ($0.14 per $100), according to unofficial results from the Clinton County Board of Elections.

The five-year levy secured a narrow victory with 276 votes for and 249 against. The funds will fuel current expenses, emphasizing the community’s commitment to local development, according to Sabina officials.

Village of Sabina Administrative Assistant Jordan Groves said, “We are thankful to the residents for the continuation of it. This levy is one of the main revenue streams that funds the village, which then allows for things such as maintaining the village, parks, community pool, police department, and the employment of staff.”