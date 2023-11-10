WHS grad Bell living dream of kicking for Bearcats WHS grad Bell living dream of kicking for Bearcats

Growing up, Rory Bell had a dream.

He wanted to kick a football for the University of Cincinnati.

Coming out of Wilmington High School, he was never given the chance to wear a UC uniform. Instead, as it turns out, kicking at the University of Cincinnati one Saturday night in opposing colors helped Bell realize that dream.

Bell went from Alumni Field on the WHS campus to Temple University in Philadelphia to kick for the Owls. As a freshman, certainly excited to be kicking in a front of a large following of friends and family, Bell blasted a 55-yard field goal for Temple against Cincinnati on Oct. 6, 2021 at Nippert Stadium.

At that moment, as he made the second longest field goal in Temple football history, Bell knew he had to find his way to Clifton.

“It was on that day I knew I wanted to be a Bearcat, be at Nippert (Stadium) and experience that environment,” said Bell.

Today Bell is a kickoff specialist for Cincinnati. He also will have the opportunity to return to UC next season and play football.

‘Ever since I was a young kid, I wanted to wear red and black and be a Bearcat,” Bell said in a telephone interview with the News Journal. “I told my dad (Shawn) ‘I’m going to be a Bearcat one day’.

“Having my friends and family at the game supporting me, even as a Temple Owl, I felt right at home (at Nippert).”

Temple was the only Division I option for Bell after finishing his WHS career.

“I didn’t really get in to the college recruiting process until late in high school,” Bell said. “I was lucky to get in touch with coaches (at Temple). It was the only offer I had. I took it and ran with it.”

After earning three varsity letters at Temple and, more importantly, valuable game film to show to college coaches, Bell entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and came home.

“Cincinnati is the place I’ve always wanted to be, deep down,” said Bell. “Thankfully Temple allowed that to happen for me.”

Carter Brown handles the extra point and field goals for the Bearcats and Bell is OK with that.

“Carter was actually signed with the team before I was offered,” Bell said. “Carter is a great guy. When I was getting recruited here, they told me straight up handling kickoff duties with a chance to compete for the field goal job. I said ‘yes’. I just really wanted to be a Bearcat. Whatever they need me to do I am willing to step up and fill that role.”

Bell said working with Andrew Gantz, his kicking coach, has improved his consistency when it comes to kicking.

“Working with Andrew has helped with the technical side of things,” said Bell. “You can hit 100 kicks but if you’re not consistently working on one or two things a day, you’ll never see improvement. If you hit 15 kicks and are really locked in, that’s how you get better.”

Bell is an interdisciplinary major and is considering going for a master’s degree in criminal justice. And while education is extremely important to Bell, he knows a bigger prize can be uncovered with his strong right leg.

“There’s only so many shots available as a kicker at the professional level … that’s the reality to it,” he said. “I want to stay prepared for any opportunity that comes my way. Really right now I’m focusing on taking football as far as I can, making connections for future opportunities.”

