East Clinton Great Oaks FFA attends National Convention in Indianapolis

On Nov. 1-4, 23 members of the East Clinton Great Oaks FFA traveled to Indianapolis for the 96th National Convention & Expo.

While they were there, members attended all sessions of convention, went paint-balling, went bowling, toured the Expo Center and shopping mall, went to Beasley’s Orchard, attended Buckeye Bash with kids from all across Ohio, toured Blue Spring Caverns, and went to watch a rodeo.

During the convention sessions, some of the members who have dedicated the most time and effort in the United States were rewarded for their hard work in different award areas like competitions, experience proficiencies, and more.

President, Sydney Beiting, and vice president, Payton Spurlock, had the opportunity to revive the chapter’s National Two Star Chapter award.

Several alumni members also received their American Degree, which is the highest honor awarded to FFA members who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to FFA and made significant accomplishments in their supervised agricultural experience. These members are: Mitchell Bean, Brody Fisher, Lydia Kessler, Anna Malone, Jenna Stanley, and Evan Stewart.