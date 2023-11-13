Marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in October:

• Thomas Edward Baughman, 35, who works in ophthalmic sales, and Ruth Nicole Reed, 36, a CNA, both of Plant City, Florida.

• Shaun Patrick McDermott, 38, a corrections officer, and Maitlyn Dalena Cave, 22, also a corrections officer, both of Wilmington.

• Reginald Jermaine Hicks Jr., 31, of Dayton, a teacher, and Laura Danielle Greene, 26, of Wilmington, also a teacher.

• Robert Joseph Turner, 54, a truck driver, and Melissa Sue List, 44, an operations manager, both of Wilmington.

• Berman Rodney Caleb Detty, 33, who works at McDonald’s, and Breanna Elise Camp, 33, a homemaker, both of Wilmington.

• Joshua William Lee Wical, 30, who works in client support, and Brittney Nicole Gray, 29, who also works in client support, both of Sabina.

• Izaya Len Taylor, 20, a clerk, and Autum Marie Lantz, 20, a customer service manager, both of Blanchester.

• Glenn David Figart, 75, of Blanchester, retired, and Christine Ellen Carr, 72, of Loveland, a cashier.

• Drake Hunter Stewart, 25, a test technician, and Ashley Savannah Dedrick, 25, a realtor, both of Blanchester.

• Jason Mathew Ellis, 45, who works at a warehouse, and Emily Ruth Kidd, 42, who works in customer service, both of Blanchester.

• Remington Reno Smith, 20, a welder, and McKiley Elizabeth Smith, 18, who works in customer service, both of New Vienna.

• David Dakota Poynter, 25, a process operator, and Emma SueAnne Bailey, 25, an x-ray tech, both of Wilmington.

• Michael Vincent Plymire, 26, who works at Amazon, and Alyssa Loree Boothe, 25, a vet tech, both of Martinsville.

• Eric William Wilson, 44, a hydraulic shop owner, and Jessica Carol Korte, 30, a nurse, both Clarksville.

• Brandon Mikkel Seaman, 30, of Wilmington, a general helper, and Hayley Lynne Vogel, 26, of Clarksville, an officer manager.

• Joseph Anthony Schlea, 30, a stay-at-home dad, and April Michelle Catron, 34, a supervisor, both of New Vienna.

• Jeremy Tyler Gaddis, 24, a food service manager, and Sage Kayelynn Johnson, 25, who works in collections, both of Wilmington.

• Denver Elliot Pagett, 48, a machinist, and Anna Lynett Hayslip, 50, accounts receivable, both of Wilmington.

• Sharon Jean Wiederhold, 45, of Clarksville, an entrepreneur, and Sayedeh Cherareh Vahedi, 44, of Story, Wyoming, who works in a Pharmacy.

• Austin Levi Bro, 22, of Rarden, an owner, and Sarah Marie Creditt, 24, of Clarksville, a banker.

• Jeffrey Hunter Frazier, 26, an assistant manager, and Hannah Linnea Schlichter, 28, a homemaker, both of Sabina.

• Todd David Wedding, 49, a mechanic, and Angela Denise Maloney, 50, a key holder, both of Midland.

• Todd Michael Barstow, 48, a customer service representative, and Christine Michelle Kessinger, 49, a teacher, both of Wilmington.

• Cesar Adrian Cortes Ramirez, 35, a server, and Sunny Ray Hough, 37, who works at a horse farm, both of New Vienna.

• Daniel Joseph Green, 22, who works in maintenance, and Hannah Austine Purvis, 24, a receptionist, both of New Vienna.

• Bob Tedford Willis Jr., 40, who is disabled, and Jennie Marie Soale, 40, a caregiver, both of Wilmington.