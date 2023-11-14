Seniors continue Massie tradition, foundation set for success

Clinton-Massie’s Brighton Rodman (9) moves in on an Alter ballcarrier during Friday’s game at Monroe High School. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

MONROE — Clinton-Massie bid farewell to 12 seniors Friday night following a 21-3 loss to Archbishop Alter in a Division IV Region 16 semifinal game here at Hornet Stadium.

The season finished 12-1, a major improvement over a 7-6 record from 2022.

“I’m proud of these seniors,” CM head coach Dan McSurley said. “I don’t think anybody and their brother thought that a team as young as we were would go out and run the table 12 straight games.”

Senior captains Brighton Rodman, Miles Theetge and Justin Beekman joined classmates Ean McGuinness, A.J. Brewer, Carter Martin, Jacob Sellers, Mase Neely, Evan Hathaway, Elijah Groh, Tayten McCoy and Titus Bawidamann in playing their final game in the red, white and blue.

Massie’s 12 graduating seniors leave the program with an overall record of 42-9 overall, 19-1 and three SBAAC American Division championship and one OHSAA Division IV state championship. The 10-0 regular season record is the ninth time in school history the Falcons have completed an unbeaten regular season.

“It’s a brotherhood man,” said an emotional Beekman after the game. “Everyone out here, I just love them so much, it hurts to leave them, I just love them so much.”

Rodman said this team, these seniors will be part of him now and in the future.

“I wouldn’t trade playing for this program for any other program in the world,” he said. “You grow up looking at all these kids, you want to be just like them. So just to be able to, you know, show out for the community and crowd, it’s just amazing. Being under the lights. I’ll always remember my high school football career. Wherever life takes me, I’ll always have these brothers for life.”

Samuel Gould is a high school student who covers football and basketball for the News Journal.