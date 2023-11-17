HomeTown HoliDazzle set for next Saturday

The HomeTown HoliDazzle Illuminated Parade returns Saturday, Nov. 25 to downtown Wilmington. News Journal file photo

WILMINGTON — It’s time once again for the HomeTown HoliDazzle Illuminated Parade.

The 17th-annual illuminated parade will take place Saturday, Nov. 25 in downtown Wilmington, according to event organizers. Activities, food, entertainment and Santa Claus will fill the downtown area throughout the afternoon and early evening until the parade begins at 7 p.m.

Visit www.hometownholidazzle.com for more information.

Organizers are encouraging the community to come early and Shop Small Saturday at the downtown merchants.

2023 HoliDazzle Schedule of Events

3-8 p.m. – Food Vendors – Mural Parking Lot (next to The General Denver)

3-6:30 p.m. – Santa Express Train Ride – Mulberry Street

3-6 p.m. – Alpine Slide inflatable – Mural Parking Lot

3-6 p.m. – Visit with Santa and Mrs.Claus – Peoples Bank Lobby

3-6 p.m. – Pictures with The Grinch and Friends – Municipal Bldg Community Room

3-6 p.m. – Children’s Activities – Ornament Making – Municipal Bldg Community Room

3-6 p.m. – Letters to Santa – Lobby of Municipal Building

3-6 p.m. – Quaker Bakers baked goods – Lobby of Municipal Building

3-6 p.m. – Ornament making – Makeshark Website Marketing – 100 W. Main St.

4-5 p.m. – Wilmington High School Chorale and Wilmingtones Concert – C. C. Courthouse

5-5:45 p.m. – Community Band Concert – The Murphy Theatre

6-6:30 p.m. – Sycamore Community Singers – The Murphy Theatre

6-7 p.m. – Carolers and Entertainment – Main Street

7 p.m. – Lighting of the Buckley Bros. Star

7 p.m. – HomeTown HoliDazzle Illuminated Parade begins from the C. C. Fairgrounds