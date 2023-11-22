Astros, Falcons ready to tip-off 3rd Craycraft Classic Friday night

Action from last season’s Craycraft Classic with East Clinton’s Megan Tong guarding Clinton-Massie’s Alex Pence. (Elizabeth Clark Photo)

The third annual Jeff Craycraft Tipoff Classic will be Friday and Saturday at the Clinton-Massie.

East Clinton, Waynesville, Woodward and host Clinton-Massie will play varsity and junior varsity games both days. Varsity plays at Brian P. Mudd Court while the JV games will be played in the middle school gym.

East Clinton opens the varsity tournament 6 p.m. Friday against Waynesville. Massie will play Woodward in the nightcap of the varsity event.

On the JV side, Massie and Woodward play at 6 p.m. with East Clinton versus Waynesville to follow.

On Saturday, the varsity consolation game will be played at 6 p.m. with the championship game at 7:30 p.m.

The JV bracket will play opposite in the middle school gym so all players will be available for their respective varsity games.

East Clinton defeated Waynesville 44-36 in last season’s championship game. Waynesville defeated Fayetteville-Perry 52-41 to win the inaugural Craycraft Classic in 2021.

Craycraft was a long-time basketball coach, who coached at both East Clinton and Clinton-Massie. He also coached at Wilmington High School. He passed away unexpectedly prior to the 2020-21 season when he was head coach at ECHS.