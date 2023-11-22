Leadership Clinton met recently at Wilmington College for Modeling the Way Day. Several speakers attended the event to talk about different types of leadership. Submitted photos Leadership Clinton ‘models the way’ Leadership Clinton ‘models the way’

The 36th class of Leadership Clinton met on Thursday, Nov. 16 at Wilmington College in the Sid Mishkin board room for Modeling the Way Day.

Returning for a second time, Lisa Nack of the Nack Reuther Group joined for a half day to lead the class through exercises. The first exercise helped the attendees identify their personal values, and then Nack showed how to use those values in leadership for all types of situations. In her words, leadership is all about relationships. She had the class try to list the wealthiest people in the world and the Time Magazine people of the year. The class struggled to remember a lot of these people, but the exercise became easier when Nack asked them to identify teachers, coaches, and other people who have influenced their lives. This really showed how personal relationships can make an impact.

The class then did an exercise where they split into groups and had to assign value to people based on their contributions to society. This activity helped attendees recognize what people value the most in their lives and how they apply that to everyday situations.

The afternoon brought lunch in Pyle Center at the Top and a getting to know you experience. Leadership Clinton students do not always have much time to get to know their classmates on an individual level since they only meet once a month, so everyone really appreciated this experience. Jonathan McKay, program director for Leadership Clinton, instructed the class to speak about themselves for five to seven minutes, while the other students asked them questions about their family, friends, and pets.

The afternoon ended with speakers, Dan Buckley and Corey Cockerill. Buckley first asked the class to take a minute and think of a leader you most regard and why. Then he asked if anyone thought of Oprah Winfrey? Buckley used Oprah Winfrey as an example because she used focus groups for feedback. He spoke of listing and asking questions as a way to show leadership as well as asking for feedback as a means of becoming a leader. Buckley said receiving feedback is one of the most important things for a leader to do. He advised the class to ask for feedback from all walks of life. You can learn a lot from feedback—not just from your peers, but loved ones as well.

Buckley spoke about team building, too. He used an example of a case where he had to build a team that needed expertise in the medical field; he decided to add a young lawyer to the team who had medical expertise. Once they got to work, this team member found important documentation that might have been missed if Buckley had not included the young lawyer as part of the case. The documentation later helped make a very important point in court that was crucial to the case. Buckley also used Abraham Lincoln as an example, talking about during the Civil War when Lincoln worked to both preserve the Union and free the slaves. Buckley explained that to do this, Lincoln had to articulate a vision, which is what he did when he made the Gettysburg Address. This key speech established a vision for how Lincoln saw our country’s future. Buckley talked about how this example demonstrated that Lincoln had to be a leader for the country first, and then he could work to fix what was wrong with the country, which was slavery. Buckley concluded by talking about how any individual who aspires to be a good leader must also have great integrity and courage.

Finally, Cockerill, interim president of Wilmington College, gave a great talk about leading the college in changing times for higher education. She spoke of the College’s Quaker roots and how that translates into leadership. She also discussed team building, showing that leadership is from the top down and why listening is such an important skill for leaders.

All in all, attendees learned many important lessons thanks to these speakers, and the 2023 Modeling the Way Day was a huge success.

Developed over 30 years ago based on a model out of Cincinnati, the Clinton County Leadership Institute offered its first Leadership Clinton class in the spring of 1987. Since then, programs have expanded to include Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative, Community Leader Awards, and a partnership with Junior Achievement.

Guided by the mission to develop, inspire and connect people today to shape our tomorrow, the Institute accomplishes its mission through continuous improvement of engaging adult youth and seminar programs fueled with leadership capacity building, community projects and community awareness.

The Clinton County Leadership Institute is a 501 c3 non-profit community leadership organization. For more information, contact CCL office week days at 937-382-7120.