Hurricane boys gain measure of Wildcats at RZL

Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School boys bowling team defeated Blanchester 2229 to 1600 Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

Landon Mellinger led Wilmington with a 386 series, which included a 213 game.

Dane Skates had a 198 game for Blanchester.

“Our boys start out bowling short, only having four bowlers,” BHS coach Paul Jackson said. “We have work to do and we will get there.”

SUMMARY

Nov 22, 2023

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 2,229 Blanchester 1,600

Blanchester

Randy Eckman 166, 145; Dane Skates 141, 198; Isaiah Gray 100, 81; Seth Perkins 152, 137

Baker games 138, 118, 117, 107 (480)

Wilmington

Eli Caldwell 156; Gavyn Walls 150; Preston Scholler 121; Austin Oglesby 168, 154; Landon Mellinger 213, 173; Hayden Kelly 116; Kaleb Hogsett 104; Logan Ferguson 156

Baker games 181, 170, 194, 173 (718)