Wilmington solid in win over Blanchester girls

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School girls bowling team was solid Wednesday in a 2203 to 1498 win over Blanchester at Royal Z Lanes.

Kylie Fisher had a pair of 200-plus games to lead Wilmington but there were five other games for WHS over 170. WHS also had a 202 baker game.

Lilly Roy had a 163 games to lead Blanchester.

“Girls were having a rough day, just trying too hard and over-correcting for spares,” Blanchester coach Paul Jackson said. “We have to work on being more consistent with ball delivery and hitting the mark.”

There also was a reserve match with Wilmington coming out on top by 73 pins. Alisha Runnels led Wilmington with a 338 while Bobbie Sue White topped Blanchester with a 213 series.

SUMMARY

Nov 22, 2023

@Royal Z Lanes

Varsity Results

Wilmington 2203, Blanchester 1498

Blanchester

Lauren Kaehler 134, 105; Nikita White 105, 114; Lily Roy 163, 119; Taylor Baker 113, 67; Katelyn Toles 160, 145

Baker games 82, 83, 108 (273)

Wilmington

Mackenzie Pyle 170, 182; Emily Gerard 129, Izzy Rhoads 181, 179; Kiley Comberger 160, 176; Kylie Fisher 203, 205; Reagen Reese 133

Baker games 202, 144, 139 (485)

Reserve Results

Wilmington 1384, Blanchester 1301

Blanchester

Bobbie Sue White 99, 114; Jenna Pelosi 63, 92; Haley Sawer 81, 92; Audrey Wilson 90, 57; Alayna Davenport 84, 123

Baker games 91, 118, 104, 93 (406)

Wilmington

Laina Howell 131, 96; Annika Nelson 112; Shelby Newton 90, Alisha Runnels 123, 115, Abbie Hubbard 97, Andrea Cordy 58; Kaylee Fulton 87, Alyssa Gilbert 115

Baker games 95, 61, 118, 78 (352)