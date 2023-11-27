Beck selected as Wilmington Post’s Trooper of the Year

Trooper David Beck

WILMINGTON – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper David M. Beck has been selected as the 2023 Trooper of the Year at the Wilmington Post, according to a news release.

The selection of Beck, 30, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2023 at the Wilmington Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Wilmington Post chose Beck based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public, according to the release.

Beck joined the Highway Patrol in 2016 and has served at the Wilmington Post since leaving the academy. Originally from Grove City, and a graduate of Bishop Ready High School in Columbus, Beck also attended college at Eastern Kentucky University. Beck has also received the Highway Patrol Criminal Patrol Award and the Ace Award for auto larceny throughout his career.

Beck was further selected as the 2023 District Trooper of the Year among six other post winners in the Wilmington District. Beck, a Clinton County resident, is now in contention for being selected as the 2023 State Trooper of the Year.