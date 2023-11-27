News Top Stories Festive spirit aplenty at HoliDazzle parade John Hamilton - November 27, 2023 0 Downtown Wilmington saw plenty of the festive spirit at the annual HomeTown HoliDazzle parade on Saturday. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Festive spirit aplenty at HoliDazzle parade Festive spirit aplenty at HoliDazzle parade Festive spirit aplenty at HoliDazzle parade Festive spirit aplenty at HoliDazzle parade Festive spirit aplenty at HoliDazzle parade Festive spirit aplenty at HoliDazzle parade Festive spirit aplenty at HoliDazzle parade Festive spirit aplenty at HoliDazzle parade Festive spirit aplenty at HoliDazzle parade Festive spirit aplenty at HoliDazzle parade Festive spirit aplenty at HoliDazzle parade Festive spirit aplenty at HoliDazzle parade Festive spirit aplenty at HoliDazzle parade Festive spirit aplenty at HoliDazzle parade Festive spirit aplenty at HoliDazzle parade Festive spirit aplenty at HoliDazzle parade Festive spirit aplenty at HoliDazzle parade Festive spirit aplenty at HoliDazzle parade Festive spirit aplenty at HoliDazzle parade Downtown Wilmington saw plenty of the festive spirit at the annual HomeTown HoliDazzle parade on Saturday.