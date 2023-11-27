Referral Network presents award to Habitat for Humanity

Mary Camp, fundraising chair of HFH-CC, graciously accepts the check from members of the Referral Network. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — The 2023 Referral Network presented an award of $500 to Habitat for Humanity – Clinton County on Nov. 8 at the Habitat job site, according to a news release.

Mary Camp, fundraising chair of HFH-CC, graciously accepted the check from four of the Referral Network members, Steve Riehle, Jeff Murphy, Doug Little and Joe Bradley.

The Referral Network offers local companies the opportunity to network and grow their businesses by working together. They do many fundraisers throughout the year to make money that is then returned to the community through their yearly awards, according to the release.

Habitat was among six recipients to receive an award for 2023 being recognized for the work it does in the Clinton County community.

Habitat is busy building its 47th energy-efficient home for a low-income family who would otherwise be unable to afford such a home. Their homes could not be built without the many skilled volunteers who donate many hours of their time as a way to give back to the Clinton County community.

Habitat depends on networking and donations from people in the community to raise funds to build their homes. It also uses word of mouth to keep its organization successful. Habitat employees are grateful to the Referral Network for this donation and the recognition of the good work that they generously do, according to the release.