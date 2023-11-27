Six and Twenty Club holds annual business meeting

The Six and Twenty Club held its annual business meeting on Nov. 17.

The meeting was called to order by Patti Cook, president, with 19 members answering the roll call. The business meeting consisted of a summary of the 2023 club meetings and member highlights. Annual reports were provided by officers and committee chairpersons.

Cindy Crosthwaite was elected president for 2024. Bobbi Jo Schlaegel will serve as first vice-president and Mary Driscoll as second vice-president. Cindy Petrich was elected secretary with Tanya Day to serve as assistant secretary. Faye Mahaffey was elected treasurer. The new officers were congratulated, and best wishes extended as they carry the club forward next year.

Cook thanked the current officers and members for their support in 2023. She expressed gratitude to secretary Mary Ann Raizk and many other members of note who provided expertise and guidance through the year.

The last meeting of the year will be Dec. 8 at Cape May, with Susan Douglas serving as hostess for a holiday-themed event.