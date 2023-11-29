Astro bowlers come up with easy wins over Rockets

WILMINGTON — East Clinton had no trouble Wednesday with Clermont Northeastern in a pair of bowling matches at Royal Z Lanes.

The EC girls were 1,215 to 923 winners. Lily Beers led the way with a 274 series.

“The girls continue to show they are getting better and working to get better,” coach Dale Wallace said.

On the boys side, East Clinton had six 200 games and were easy winners 2,485 to 1,069.

Lukas Runk had two solid games 212 and 211. Preston Behr had the top game at 213.

“The boys are starting to find the rhythm with each other,” Wallace said of his 3-0 team. “In the second game we changed the lineup to get a couple other guys in there to get time on the lanes.”

SUMMARY

Nov 29, 2023

@Royal Z Lanes

East Clinton vs Clermont NE

Girls Results

East Clinton 1215, Clermont NE 923

CNE: 319, 343 (662) baker games 42, 100, 119 (261)

EC: Livia Galea 66, 75; Aubrey Hosler 96, 96; Liz Williams 62, 80; Serena Williams 73, 130; Lily Beers 127, 147 (424, 528) baker games 98, 81, 84

Boys Results

East Clinton 2485, Clermont NE 1069

CNE: 348, 434 (782) baker games 98, 103, 86

EC: Austin Alloy 208, na; Preston Behr 191, 213; Denver Day 200, na; Lukas Runk 212, 211; Ricky Kempke 193, 206; Dakoetah Lancey na, 195; Cody Horner na, 132 (1006, 957) baker games 179, 170, 173 (522)