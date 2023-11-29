Comberger leads way as WHS girls cage Lions at Royal Z Lanes

WILMINGTON — With another bowler leading the way, the Wilmington girls bowling team defeated New Richmond Wednesday night at Royal Z Lanes.

Kiley Comberger had a 404 two-game series and WHS was an easy winner 2,528 to 1,353 over NR. Kylie Fisher bowled a complete game in the second game and had 184. Izzy Rhoads had a 208 game and 397 series for WHS.

The Lady Hurricane (2-0 in the American Division) had games of 207 and 201 in the bakers.

The Hurricane boys dropped their match by 299 pins. The teams were near even in baker games (705 for NR, 701 for WHS) but the Lions had a big lead in the team games to win it.

New Richmond is 2-1 in league play while Wilmington drops to 0-2.

On the girls side, Wilmington goes to 2-0 in the American Division while New Richmond is now even at 1-1.

SUMMARY

Nov 29, 2023

@Royal Z Lanes

Hurricane vs Lions

Girls Results

Wilmington 2528, New Richmond 1353

NR: Ari Kerans 157, 95; Megan Kangas 92, na; Amberlee Romano 108, na; Lilly Guillerman 110, 106; Chloe Jarvis 107, 74; Saylor Anstiblank na, 75; Willow Brooks na, 71 (574, 421); baker games 116, 78, 68, 96 (358)

WIL: MacKenzie Pyle 185, 170; Reagen Reese 157, na; Izzy Rhoads 189, 208; Kiley Comberger 214, 193; Kylie Fisher na, 184 (898, 905); baker games 207, 149, 201, 168 (725)

Boys Results

New Richmond 2667, Wilmington 2368

NR: 914, 1048 (1962) baker games 202, 150, 208, 145 (705)

WIL: Eli Caldwell 144, 167; Gavyn Walls 145, 138; Preston Scholler 186, 182; Austin Oglesby 190, 148; Landon Mellinger 173, 189 (838, 824) baker games 170, 224, 157, 155 (701)