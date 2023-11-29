WNJ Winter Preview: Wilmington High School girls wrestling

Scott Eastes will lead the first-year Wilmington High School girls wrestling team this season.

A former standout Hurricane athlete, Eastes coached Hillsboro middle school wrestling the past four years and Wilmington middle school wrestlers four years prior to that.

Eastes will be assisted by Jeremy Gloyd, Kylie Brewer and Joan Mack.

Grace Keith is the top returning wrestler for the Hurricane. She has wrestled with the middle school boys the past two seasons and is a freshman.

Mia Skinner, a state qualifier last season for Hillsboro High School, is a junior transfer to the WHS program.

First-year wrestlers for WHS include Ava Parris, Morgan Dumford, Lexi Burke, Larkyn Groves, Katelyn Walls, Kaylinn Vance, Kennedy Goings, Destiny Seeger and Ashton Lambcke.

”Morgan Dumford has been to every open mat over the summer and has even wrestled in two national level tournaments this summer.” Eastes said. “She has definitely been putting in the off-season work. Gracie is not necessarily a newcomer, but she has also been to every open mat and competed in national level tournaments in the off season.

”Ava Parris and Larkyn Grove have been working hard and have a lot of potential. Lexi is another one we are excited about. She has some martial arts background and seems comfortable on the mat. We expect her to accomplish great things this year. Katelynn Walls has the strength and athleticism to make a run at the state tournament this year also. Kaylinn, Ashton, Destiny, and Kennedy are new to the team and all show promising qualities. We expect to be very competitive this season, despite it being our first season.”

Given her resume, Eastes said Skinner could be Wilmington’s first girls wrestler state tournament placer.

”I love the enthusiasm,” Eastes said. “We are a new team. The first one in Wilmington history. They understand the brevity of that and want to show that we belong.

”As with any new sport, we are a bit behind the power curve in terms of technique. However, with the work that has been put in over the summer, and the martial arts background of a couple of our newcomers, I suspect this will only be an issue in the short term.”

Eastes wants to compete in each dual and tournament throughout the season but he also has bigger goals for this season and long-term for girls wrestling in general.

”We have a coaching staff that demands results,” he said. “We have a group of ladies that have big dreams and the work ethic to achieve them. Our coaching staff is experienced and has a proven track record of putting athletes in the position to succeed. We will be tested this year as a staff to make sure we continue that and put these ladies in position to achieve what they have set out to do.

“Our goal is to grow this sport at Wilmington High School and the surrounding area schools. The only way a program gets better is with numbers and good competition. Fortunately, there are a few teams in the area that are in their second year of competition. We welcome that challenge. We want to be known in the state of Ohio as one of the premier ladies wrestling programs in the state.

“I think the forming of the first ladies team in school history has created some buzz in the local community. We are ecstatic to offer another outlet for the young ladies in the community to show off their athleticism and competitive nature. This team-based sport will teach the young Hurricane women how to be more confident in themselves, which has proven to translate to the classroom and life in general. Women’s wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States and this is a great opportunity for our young ladies to be a part of this historic movement.”