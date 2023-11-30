C-M school board honors Coblentz for ‘making a difference’

Clinton-Massie school board members (L to R: Mike Gorman, Kathleen Norman, Jeremy Lamb, Andy Avery, Phil Harner) stand alongside Wyatt Coblentz (center) after he receives the Consistently Making a Difference Award. The award was presented by Kathleen Norman in recognition of Wyatt’s outstanding sportsmanship, leadership, and dedication to both academics and athletics. Serena Hammond | News Journal photo

CLARKSVILLE — Monday’s Clinton-Massie Board of Education meeting commenced with board member Kathleen Norman awarding high school junior Wyatt Coblentz the Consistently Making a Difference (CMAD) award.

Norman commended Coblentz for his exemplary sportsmanship, leadership, and dedication as a member of the varsity soccer team and a student worker in school concessions.

Norman’s nomination for Coblentz praised his positive attitude, on-field etiquette, and commitment to teamwork. Coblentz’s enthusiastic approach to both sports and school activities made him a deserving recipient of the CMAD award, according to school officials.

Norman said, “as far as concessions, I’ve been behind that counter too many times to count over the past 10 years, and he’s one of the most enthusiastic and attentive student workers I have ever seen back there even in the middle of the chaos of a Friday night football game.”

Additionally, Melinda Harris, a structured literacy specialist at Clinton-Massie, delivered a presentation on literacy, addressing recent changes in Ohio’s literacy landscape. She discussed House Bill 33 and the Dyslexia Law, highlighting alterations in third-grade reading retention policies.

Harris emphasized that parents now have the option to exempt their child from retention and move onto the fourth grade, subject to a reading improvement plan that follows the student until they achieve proficiency.

“In the past, retention was based on a passing score. You either got a score and were promoted or you didn’t get a score and were retained. This has changed to give parents a voice. Parents can now request that their child is exempt from retention and they would be passed on to the fourth grade,” Harris said.

House Bill 33 also introduced changes to the curriculum, requiring the use of state-developed, high-quality core materials for English Language Arts (ELA) instruction. Harris stressed that schools would be mandated to use these materials, with funding provided by the Ohio Department of Education.

Jennifer Updike, teaching and learning specialist at Clinton-Massie, had more to share about evidence-based literacy and the high quality materials needed to ensure Clinton-Massie is using the evidence-based instruction.

The Dyslexia Law, in its first year of implementation, involves screening and progress monitoring for students at risk of dyslexia. Harris detailed the training requirements for teachers, emphasizing that, by the 2025-26 school year, all K-12 teachers must be trained in dyslexia.