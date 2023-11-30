Local attends National 4-H Congress

Jenna Allemang Submitted photo

A local 4-Her, Jenna K. Allemang, was selected to attend the National 4-H Congress, which was held from Nov. 24-28, in Atlanta, Ga.

Delegates to this national event were selected earlier in the year based on their documented 4-H and community achievements, according to a news release.

The purpose of the National 4-H Congress is to reward each delegate’s achievements; provide new and educational and cultural experiences; provide a forum for interaction and exchange of ideas among youth and adults; and encourage leaders of business, government, education, and public affairs to share in the development of youth.

This year, the theme of the congress is “Unforgettable Past, Innovative Future.” More than 900 youths attended the National 4—H Congress in Atlanta.

Only 29 youths in Ohio were selected to attend out of more than 500 interested applicants.