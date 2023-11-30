McIntosh talks local real estate market at Rotary Club meeting

Brian Smith, president of the Wilmington Rotary Club, and Sherry McIntosh, president of the Clinton County Board of Realtors. Submitted photo

Sherry McIntosh, president of the Clinton County Board of Realtors, recently spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at the conference center at Clinton Memorial Hospital at noon on Tuesdays about the real estate market in Clinton County.

McIntosh said that Wilmington/Clinton County has a serious shortage of houses, and houses on the market can sell in hours or a few days. Buyers must be pre-approved for financing or bring cash to be able to participate quickly.

McIntosh asked, “Does Wilmington/Clinton County want to be a commuter or a residential community?” There needs to be more housing, a community health/wellness center, and activities for adults and children.